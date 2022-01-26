Cute baby dog

Laikas (Russian: Ла́йка, IPA: [ˈlajkə]) are aboriginal spitz from Northern Russia, especially Siberia but also sometimes expanded to include Nordic hunting breeds.

Laika breeds are primitive dogs who flourish with minimal care even in hostile weather.

Generally, laika breeds are expected to be versatile hunting dogs, capable of hunting game of a variety of sizes by treeing small game, pointing and baying larger game and working as teams to corner bear and boar.

However a few laikas have specialized as herding or sled dogs