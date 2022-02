The Rundown Live #808 - Leeroy Johnson, Leeroy Press, Banned on Twitter

Independent reporter and streamer sourced by mainstream media Leeroy Johnson was recently banned for his coverage of Peaceful sit in protests across New York City over mandates and discrimination of healthcare choices.

His viral footage of law enforcement throwing a flag on the ground and stomping on it while apprehending locals occupying local restaurants has been seen nation wide.

He now is viral on Gettr!