30-Minute Advanced Boxing Cardio With Leila Leilani

If you're ready to add an extra challenge to your shadowboxing routine, fitness trainer Leila Leilani is here to encourage you to take it to the next level!

Follow Leila as she leads you through eight rounds of boxing combos that will build up your boxing skills, mixed in with some active-recovery cardio that will keep your heart rate up!

You don't need any special equipment for this workout, but have an exercise mat and a household towel at the ready for an intense core finisher.

Leila's outfit: Splits59