Biden Administration's Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies Is Officially Withdrawn

Biden Administration's , Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies , Is Officially Withdrawn.

'Time' reports that the Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have mandated vaccination or regular testing for workers at big companies.

.

'Time' reports that the Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have mandated vaccination or regular testing for workers at big companies.

.

On January 25, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed that the mandate had been withdrawn.

.

'Time' reports that OSHA said it still strongly recommends that workers get vaccinated.

.

The mandate, which would have impacted workers at companies with at least 100 employees, was originally scheduled to go into effect on January 4.

.

The mandate, which would have impacted workers at companies with at least 100 employees, was originally scheduled to go into effect on January 4.

.

According to 'Time,' over 80 million workers in the United States would have been impacted by the mandate.

.

A number of states and business groups challenged the mandate in court.

On January 13, the Supreme Court halted the plan after ruling that OSHA had overstepped its authority.

.

OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate.

Nor has Congress.

Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here, Supreme Court Majority, statement, via 'Time'.

OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate.

Nor has Congress.

Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here, Supreme Court Majority, statement, via 'Time'.

'Time' reports that OSHA said the mandate could still return in some form or another.

.

According to OSHA, the organization will now prioritize the health care mandate.