House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Run for Reelection

Al Jazeera reports that United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she will run for a 19th term in office.

The announcement reportedly ends speculation that the 81-year-old would retire with her Democratic Party heading into crucial 2022 midterms. .

While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives.

This election is crucial.

Nothing less is at stake than our democracy, Nancy Pelosi, statement, via Al Jazeera .

Al Jazeera reports that Democrats are looking to defend both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, while President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to fall.

Pelosi represents a district in California that includes San Francisco.

15 years ago she made history, becoming the first female speaker of the House.

Pelosi has served as a member of Congress since 1987.

In January of 2021, Pelosi narrowly defeated Republican Kevin McCarthy to be reelected as house speaker.

In her announcement, Pelosi did not address whether she will seek another term as the House's Democratic leader.

According to Al Jazeera, she is heavily favored to win her overwhelmingly Democratic district, which she won by 78% in 2020.