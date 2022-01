Rees-Mogg defends PM: Very few people in public life lie

Leader of the House of Commmons Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Boris Johnson saying to Channel 4 "very few people" in public life lie.

He argues that people "are innocent until proven guilty" and just because the police are investigating parties at Downing Street does not mean a crime has been committed.

Report by Edwardst.

