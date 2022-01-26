New Home Sales Up in December as Prices Fall

US new home sales jump in December as prices fall
Rents Reach 'Insane' Levels Across U.S. With No End In Sight
Newsy
Watch VideoKrystal Guerra's Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any..
US new home sales jump in December as prices fall
Watch VideoKrystal Guerra's Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any..
December marked the third straight month of growth for U.S. builders, but new home prices are still much higher than many can..