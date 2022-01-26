Federal Reserve Exploiting COVID19 to Loot America | Behind the Deep State

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains how the privately owned Federal Reserve System is exploiting the Communist Chinese Coronavirus to loot the American people.

Alex also breaks down how this is happening: Basically, the Fed is creating trillions of currency out of thin air and using “Special Purpose Vehicles” (better known as front companies) to buy up real assets including stocks and bonds.

It is time for Congress to audit and then abolish the central bank and restore a sound monetary system.