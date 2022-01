Eric Nam “I Don't Know You Anymore" Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

Eric Nam sat down with Genius to discuss his hit “I Don’t Know You Anymore,” which has racked up more than eight million streams on Spotify to date.

The Atlanta born singer shares insight on how the track came about and what type of music he likes to make.

The track is produced by Danny Silberstein & Rabitt and appears on his latest album 'There And Back Again'.