Jen Psaki on "Busy Biden"

"Biden would say he doesn't have nearly enough free time on his schedule because it is packed no matter whether people see him or not." -Jen Psaki
"Biden would say he doesn't have nearly enough free time on his schedule because it is packed no matter whether people see him or not." -Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki is asked about Ukraine and Russia by Fox News' Peter Doocy after President Biden called him a "stupid..
Asked about Biden's speech in which he smeared millions of Americans who oppose Democrats' radical elections..