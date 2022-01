JAN 26 2022 - REPORT: CCP HYPERSONIC MISSILE SCIENTIST DEFECTS TO THE WEST

Global tensions are rising as news breaks that Chinese rocket scientist has defected to the west, the U.S. Navy is attempting to recover F-35 that crashed into the South China sea before Chinese Navy can seize it, Western media is ignoring massive protests in Kiev over tax laws, and Durham's lawyer Marc Elias has given a grand jury testimony.