Venn Diagram (2 & 3 Categories)

Hi there!

For today's video, I will be talking about venn diagrams. Some people love venn diagrams and some people hate it.

Usually, venn diagrams are commonly seen in English or Science contexts.

Today, I will be talking about using venn diagrams to help solve problems, specifically math counting problems. I've talked a little about counting numbers in a previous video, if you haven't seen it, check it out here!

Https://rumble.com/vtanny-fundamental-counting-principle.html