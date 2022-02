Local family looks for answers after hit and run

CHP is looking for a red car related to a devastating hit and run involving a teen out of east Bakersfield.

Sometime between 5:45 and 6:38 Tuesday morning, a 16-year-old was on his way to school when he was severely hit by a red car that then sped away.

According to CHP, Angel sustained major life-threatening injuries and was left unconscious in the center median area of Brentwood Drive and Niles Street.