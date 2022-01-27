TikToker FIRED for Calling Customer a M*LF at Dunkin Drive-Thru | What's Trending Explained

TikToker Noah Danenhower hands a customer a dollar bill with her coffee to celebrate "MILF Monday' while working at a Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru.
The suggestive prank drew major controversy online and ended in Danenhower being fired from Dunkin.
