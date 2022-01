Why the passport needs an upgrade | Karoli Hindriks

It's time to give paper passports a digital upgrade, says entrepreneur Karoli Hindriks.

Looking to Estonia's technology-driven government for inspiration, she envisions a world where immigration is no longer hindered by bureaucracy and needless repetition.

Travel with her to a future beyond borders where universal digital passports replace paper ones -- and where outdated systems stop wasting our time and money.