LEIGH DUNDAS TALKS ABOUT THE MILITARY WHISTLEBLOWERS, CA, ANTI-MANDATE TRUCK DRIVERS AND MORE

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2790 6 PM (Full Show) - with special guest Leigh Dundas joins Pete Santilli with breaking news about military whistleblowers, the trucker convoy pro-freedom, anti-forced mandates that Canada is enforcing, and much more!

You do not want to miss this interview share this far and wide!