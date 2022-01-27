Batwoman S03E11 Broken Toys

Batwoman 3x11 "Broken Toys" Season 3 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - DYNAMIC DUOS - Just when it seems things can't get worse... Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham's most villainous unite.

Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary's (Nicole Kang) head.

Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan.

Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams (311).

Original airdate 2/3/2022.

Starring: Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy