TED K Movie

TED K Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The life and crimes of former math professor turned serial killer Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, has been the subject of books and film/TV projects ever since his arrest in 1996, but Tony Stone's film Ted K appears to be the first movie to serve as a character study of the infamous terrorist.

Living alone in a wooded cabin without electricity, Kaczynski targeted those he deemed a threat to the environment because of their ties to or support of tech or industrialization.

He killed three people and injured 23 over 17 years; he's currently serving eight consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

Directed by Tony Stone starring Sharlto Copley release date February 18, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)