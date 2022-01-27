Electric mobility takes off as ŠKODA ENYAQ iV and electric plane demonstrate the future of zero emission travel

ŠKODA has demonstrated the possibilities of pure-electric travel on land and in the air by pitting the new ENYAQ iV against the world’s first all-electric passenger plane, revealing how zero emission travel of all types could soon be a reality.

Positioned at the cutting-edge of electric aviation, there are currently only two airworthy examples of the Pipistrel Velis Electro in the UK.

Soon, though, it is hoped that hundreds of the aircraft will change the face of sustainable flight.

To give an indication of the progress of electrified transport and demonstrate just how far EV technology has come, the ENYAQ iV and electric plane were put head-to-head in a twin test with a difference.

With a range of up to 331 miles thanks to its 82kWh battery and highly aerodynamic design, the five-seat ENYAQ iV leaves range anxiety in its wake.

In comparison, the Velis Electro’s 21kWh energy supply provides just 45 minutes of flight time - around 125 miles at cruise.

Unrestricted by the speed limits under which the ENYAQ iV’s 150kW motor must operate, however, the plane’s 60kW powerplant can propel two passengers up to a top speed of 112mph.