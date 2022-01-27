FIR filed against Google CEO Sundar Pichai as filmmaker alleges copyright violation | Oneindia News
A case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five others from the tech giant over the alleged copyright infringement of a Bollywood movie on YouTube.

