Where To Smoke Cigars On The Carnival Breeze Cruise Ship

The struggle of having class and enjoying a pipe or cigar in this world is real!

Funny enough, if you are a disgusting cigarette smoker you have a LOT of options inside and out.

But beautiful cigars?

Huh, nope.

You get ONE spot outside and that's it.

So here was my quest to find the spot and show you around the ship a little bit!

Sorry for the wind in some clips, it was REALLY blowin!!