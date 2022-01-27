Xikar HC Series Habano Colorado Toro Cigar Review

This 6.5x52 stick offers a dark chocolate wrapper with a firm pack and satin feel.

Minimal veins, invisible seams and a peppery cocoa aroma present with a fairly dense heft.

The first third starts off on the smooth side, with a touch of aged tobacco taste and richness.

The smoke is rich and plentiful with a medium body and soft flavors of slightly sweet earthy tobacco with a big pepper kick.

The finish is very long with the black pepper flavors building adding a zing over the tongue.

Half way in at the 1:30 min mark, flavors had mellowed out a bit with the pepper coming and going at points.

The sweetness had begun to change to a caramel, and the core flavor turned to a soft leather.

By the last third, the pepper came back but not quite as strong, and the caramel died down a touch.

Total burn time to the nub was 1:50