Zino Platinum Scepter Stout Review

This 7x52 torpedo stick features a dark tan silky smooth thin wrapper with small stretch marks, tight invisible seams, a dry paper feel and heavy wood aroma.

First light reveals a good draw with mild-medium bodied flavors of a slightly gritty, dry wood and grassy combo with a short clean finish.

The first third comes down to a mild body getting rid of the roughness.

Smoke is light, airy and just showing a light woodiness with a now long finish.

1/2 way in at 35 minutes the 2nd third moves back to mil-medium adding a slight butterscotch to the core woodiness, both sticking on the finish.

Burn is perfect, with a solid ash dropping off.

Ending at 55 minutes the last third shifted back to a plain dry wood.