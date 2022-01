Covid situation under control, less than 5k cases today, says Delhi Health Minister | Oneindia News

Today, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that he coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control; Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar will file his nomination from the Panaji assembly constituency today; Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joined BJP; Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter.

