Cabinet minister: Govt still functioning amid police probe

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the government "continues to absolutely function" and the prime minister is still "leading the country" despite the looming Sue Gray report and a police investigation.

She adds he takes "full responsibility" for decisions made by the government but he is "looking forward".

Report by Edwardst.

