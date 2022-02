"CHI na"

China may seem like a largely normal country because it has large skyscrapers and people walking down the street seemingly living a normal life, but it is an oppressive, deadly communist regime.

At the very least, China hid the fact that the China virus was launched onto the world.

They don't care about human life.

They have had the deadly one-child policy that has murdered over 400 million children who unfortunately happen to be conceived after one child was born.