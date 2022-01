Episode 62 - The Importance of Father and Daughter Relationships

This episode talks about the importance of father and daughter relationships.

Looking back on my own life, I can see how devastating it was to my older daughters not having a good relationship with me, and I can only imagine how different things may have been if they did.

As a society, we MUST bring back the power of the nuclear family, and we MUST start demanding that fathers are a part of their children's lives.

WE MUST!!!

As always, let's talk about it...