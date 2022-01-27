Arcturian MindCalm Light Language Code Activation By Lightstar

First light language activation of the year is an Arcturian MindCalm!

That's the topic for this Starseed flavor video.

Time to soothe and calm the frazzled mind from last year's whirlwind transition energies.

I will transmit a potent Code Activation from the Arcturian's and Light Language Transmission that will help to re-harmonize and re-balance the mental field, bringing you back to harmony and your center-point.

There is a twist on my activation this time, so enjoy the added bonus etheric codes.

Galactic Love to All!

💜 Lightstar