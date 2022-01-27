Arcturian MindCalm Light Language Code Activation By Lightstar
Arcturian MindCalm Light Language Code Activation By Lightstar

First light language activation of the year is an Arcturian MindCalm!

That&apos;s the topic for this Starseed flavor video.

Time to soothe and calm the frazzled mind from last year&apos;s whirlwind transition energies.

I will transmit a potent Code Activation from the Arcturian&apos;s and Light Language Transmission that will help to re-harmonize and re-balance the mental field, bringing you back to harmony and your center-point.

There is a twist on my activation this time, so enjoy the added bonus etheric codes.

Galactic Love to All!

Lightstar Galactic Love to All!

💜 Lightstar