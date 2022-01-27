AM Top Stories 1.27.22

- Supreme Court Justice #Breyer to retire - #COVID hospitalization peaking in most of U.S. - #Naples man booked on fentanyl trafficking - #Collier public transportation plans
- Supreme Court Justice #Breyer to retire - #COVID hospitalization peaking in most of U.S. - #Naples man booked on fentanyl trafficking - #Collier public transportation plans
Ukraine Tensions, Financial Markets/Inflation, Biden-Doocy Incident, COVID-19, Urban Crime & Violence, and Boris Johnson..
* Bill To Stop TN Taxpayer Education Funding Of Illegal Immigrants In Subcommittee