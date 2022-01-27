PRASA took media members for a tour around some of their Cape Town facilities.

South Africa - Cape Town - 27 January 2022 - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) took media members for a tour around some of their Cape Town facilities.

The aim is to educate the media on the current works taking place within Metrorail Western Cape.

The train Ride from Cape Town Station to Fish Hoek on the Southern Line on the new train (from Cape Town to Fish Hoek Stations) was followed by a PRASA Kombis trip to Glencairn to view the repairs done in order to open the line to Simon’s Town.

The group then went to Philippi Station, Netreg, Serepta and Belhar to see the effects of vandalism and re-signaling works.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)