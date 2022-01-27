Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem’s Old City

Snow covers the streets of Jerusalem and the city's old town, reaching heights between 15-25 centimetres, according to the meteorological service.
Jerusalem (AFP) Jan 27, 2022
Snow carpeted Jerusalem and the eastern Mediterranean Thursday as a rare storm turned the..
