Labour: PM giving public a 'runaround' over Sue Gray report

Shadow Housing and Communities Secretary Lisa Nandy believe the whole country is "deeply frustrated" by the "runaround" the prime minister is giving the public over the Sue Gray report.

She warns that people won't "forgive him" if the situation continues and that Labour will "hold" Boris Johnson to his promise to publish the report in full.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn