America is worse then Sodom and Gomorrah and will be destroyed to

Sodom and Gomorrah was very wicked, they were homosexuals, very rich, hated visitors, the poor and wanted to rape the angels!!

Then the men of Sodom surrounded lots house and said lot give us the men you invited in so we may have sex with them!

And lot said no my friends don't do this wicked thing and they said lot came here as a stranger and acts better than us we will treat you worse then them and lot said I have two daughters you can have them and they said no and tried to break down the door but a angel came out and blinded the men of Sodom and told lot quick take your family and leave for we will destroy it, Lot went to his son in laws arranged to marry his daughters and said quick we must leave for Sodom and Gomorrah will be destroyed and they laughed at him, dawn broke and the angels grabbed lot, his wife and daughters and said flee to the hills and do not look back!!

Lot said I can't make it there I will go to ramah and they said go quickly for we can not destroy the cities until you are safe, lot and his family fled but lot chose a cave instead and the Most High reined fire and brimstone down on Sodom and Gomorrah and all the cities of the plain and lot wife looked back and turned into a pillow of salt for she loved her life more than listening to the angels warning, God will do the same!!

Jesus will snatch only true believers out of this satanic wicked world before the 7 year tribulation begins and God will pour out His very hot anger and wrath on everyone left behind and no one is safe in the tribulation period at all, WW3 will begin and North Korea, Russia, Iran and China will all attack America and destroy America and everyone left behind in America will be dead and there will be no prisoners at all, it you get left behind in America you will die and it will happen so very fast and if you are lukewarm you will not go to heaven but hell same with the wicked, America will be attacked by missiles and like Japan got bombed in WW2 no one survived it, it will happen so very fast that no one will know what happened and will be to late, plus California will be ripped apart by a huge earthquake and will destroy that satanic state and wicked vile people in it to, a huge tsunami will hit the east coast very hard and many will die from drowning, that is your fate if you get left behind in America!!

God will destroy America and America will be no more!!

