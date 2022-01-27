The little corgi and the big dogs have a meal together to enhance their relationship

When I went out, I found 2 abandoned puppies on the road.

Their eyes were open to the milk lines, and the milk tea was frozen for a few degrees.

My mother loved it so much that she took it home and raised it directly at home!

The white one is called Radish, and they update the growth video of these two little guys every day.

When they went out to eat, they found two abandoned little milk dogs on the side of the road.

They haven't opened their eyes yet.

The weather was only a few degrees Celsius, and the chill was shivering.

My wife has a maternal love to bring them home and raise them!

The patterned ones are called bean sprouts, and the pure white ones are called radishes.