Taschi Talks – Episode 11: Digital ID – Who OWNS your biometric data?

Taschi discusses the push from the World Economic Forum for Digital ID, and the Trusted Digital Identity Bill in passage through the Federal Parliament.

It claims to ‘protect’ your data, but does not resolve who OWNS your biometric data, and the circumstances under which you can decline to provide it.

We discuss what that means for your access and participation in civic life.

We also discuss how the QR Code is the behavioural conditioning pre-cursor for the Digital ID to come.