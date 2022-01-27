Do HIGH Rates Cause Inflation? - with George Gammon, Rebel Capitalist @George Gammon

It might sound counterintuitive, but could raising interest rates actually create more inflation?

Jason Hartman and George Gammon sit down to discuss the Fed's monetary policy and much more.

We keep hearing about quantitative easing, tapering or quantitative tightening, but what does that mean for consumer prices and asset prices such as real estate?

Manipulating the price of money essentially means you're manipulating all prices of goods and services and assets in the entire economy, which leads to economic distortion, malinvestment and a misallocation of resources.