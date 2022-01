Moment Met Police officers mock woman after strip search

Dr Koshka Duff said she was frozen in fear when officers cut off her clothes and made “sexist, dehumanising” remarks.

The Nottingham University lecturer says she was stripped naked and left with her hands and legs tied.

Report by Burnsla.

