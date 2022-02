America’s Got Talent 2018 - Funniest / Weirdest / Worst Auditions - Part 1

First off we have the Stavinsky Cats.

- An act consisting of mother and daughter feline trainers from the Ukraine… and some very talented cats!

- Then there’s Lioz Shem Tov a mentalist who showcases his telekinesis powers to transform everyday objects into… well, everyday objects.

- This is followed by five year old Sophie Fatu the youngest performer to ever appear on AGT.

Listen as she belts out a dynamic version of “New York, New York”… this is not an easy song to sing!