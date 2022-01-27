Keeping warm, without warming the planet

Humans are cranking up their thermostats at the expense of the planet.

With the majority of global heating still powered by dirty fuels, are there greener solutions that won't cost the earth?

Read more: https://econ.st/3g3GNeq Film supported by @Infosys 00:00 - Heating the planet with domestic heating 01:06 - South Africa’s energy supply 02:59 - What is a heat pump and how does it work?

05:58 - The first step to decarbonising heating is insulating 09:11 - How Hydrogen can be used to heat homes Find our latest climate coverage: https://econ.st/3b1RwU2 Sign up to our weekly climate newsletter: https://econ.st/3b1dtCQ Listen to our new climate podcast, “To a Lesser Degree”: https://econ.st/3b1RuLU Why has the decarbonisation of heating taken a back seat?: https://econ.st/3nKsPSV What’s a novel way to heat and cool things?: https://econ.st/3nCY1U3 Read more about microwave boilers: https://econ.st/3GNNSeO Creating the new hydrogen economy is a massive undertaking: https://econ.st/3qKKxYo Watch our film on the future of Hydrogen: https://econ.st/3qKmUPF Podcast: How important is personal action to combating climate change?: https://econ.st/3Bh9z3r