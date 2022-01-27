A Spotify Don't Need Neil Young Around, Anyhow! - The Morning Rumble with Tony Katz
Musician Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum: You can have my music, or you can carry Joe Rogan&apos;s podcast, but you can&apos;t have both.

Why?

Because Neil Young is among many accusing Rogan of pushing Covid misinformation.