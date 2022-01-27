A Spotify Don't Need Neil Young Around, Anyhow! - The Morning Rumble with Tony Katz

Musician Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum: You can have my music, or you can carry Joe Rogan's podcast, but you can't have both.
Why?
Because Neil Young is among many accusing Rogan of pushing Covid misinformation.
