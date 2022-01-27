Climate Change Threatens 22,500 Archaeological Sites, Experts Warn

'The Independent' reports that experts say nearly 22,500 archaeological sites in the U.K. are in danger due to climate change.

Warmer weather reportedly threatens artifacts still buried beneath the ground.

According to experts, increasing temperatures dry out waterlogged soil, reducing its ability to preserve organic materials like wood, leather or textiles.

The BBC reports that archaeologists working to uncover a Roman fort along Hadrian's Wall fear the process is already happening at the site.

Experts have expressed concern over how the peatlands, which cover 10% of the U.K., could be impacted by climate change.

'The Independent' reports that these peatlands have been estimated to contain up to 22,500 archaeological sites.

According to Historic England, the peatlands' waterlogged conditions make for, “exceptional preservation of natural and cultural organic remains.”.

The loss of peatlands would have big implications for the understanding of the country’s history but also for our climatic history and our environmental history, Dr Rosie Everett, Northumbria University, via the BBC.

'The Independent' reports that the peatlands are also crucial in Britain's fight against climate change.

When healthy, the peatlands are capable of storing vast quantities of carbon.