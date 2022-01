Labour urges government to publish Sue Gray report 'in full'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer demands the government publish the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties with "in full" with "no redactions".

He says that, after all the "sacrifices" the country made, they are "entitled to the full truth".

Report by Edwardst.

