New Attacks on Joe Rogan & a Massive Conservative YouTuber Banned | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan being attacked by everyone, Nancy Pelosi’s bizarre comments on children, and CNN’s Jim Acosta making unhinged comments live on air.

First, Dave discusses the numerous calls to censor Joe Rogan.

There was Neil Young threatening Spotify to choose between him and Rogan, then Howard Stern ironically demanded censorship.

Most worrying of all was U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, a government official, said that something needs to be done about Rogan’s health misinformation.

If this wasn’t enough Dan Bongino became the latest victim of YouTube censorship.

YouTube announced he has been permanently banned from the platform.

Next, a bizarre clip of Nancy Pelosi announcing her bid for reelection amongst the 2022 midterm election.

Nancy makes some pretty strange comments about “punching for the children”.

She also believes that Democrats are the only ones who can protect voting rights and democracy.

Finally, a clip of CNN’s Jim Acosta going off the rails.

Glenn Youngkin was elected to try and fight critical race theory in school.

CNN however thinks he might be actually creating a “soviet-style police state”.

Is CNN trying to lose viewers?