There's still time left to enroll in Covered California for 2022

There's just a few days left to apply for insurance under Covered California during the current enrollment period for 2022.

Right now they're reporting a record number of people are enrolling in the program.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee talks with 23ABC about how the program is closing in on 2 million enrollments and what some of the misconceptions about Covered California are.