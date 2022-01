Foreign Sec wants 'significant progress' on N.Ireland by Feb

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is aiming for "significant progress" in discussions with the EU over a deal for Northern Ireland to replace the current Protocol.

She says she cares "passionately" about the Union and wants an agreement that works "for everyone" and which "protects" the Good Friday Agreement.

Report by Edwardst.

