U.S. weighs options as tensions rise with Russia

President Biden spoke with European allies to discuss a response to Russia's continued military buildup along Ukraine's border.
Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Watch VideoThe last major flashpoint between Russia and Ukraine was back in 2014, when Ukraine ousted its pro-Russian president,..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an..