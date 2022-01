Holocaust Memorial Day marked in all four UK nations

The capital cities of all four UK nations simultaneously marked Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday evening.

Belfast City Hall, Edinburgh Castle and Cardiff Castle were lit up in purple.

In London, people lit candles and watched a display on the screens in Piccadilly Circus, whilst a candle was displayed in the window of 10 Downing Street.

Report by Jonesia.

