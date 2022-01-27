I'm Tired Y'all! I Can't Deal With This Mess!
I make videos because I love what I do, inspiring people to do better and use common sense, but views on Rumble are pitiful.

It wasn&apos;t this bad when I first started YouTube.

YouTube algorithm and platform does produce more views, eventho they can be bias sometimes.

I will be creating a new YouTube channel in February.

I want my followers to help me think of a name that is not political.

My first thought was &quot;Sandfay Unscripted&quot;.

Let me know if y&apos;all like that name.