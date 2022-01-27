I'm Tired Y'all!
I Can't Deal With This Mess!
I make videos because I love what I do, inspiring people to do better and use common sense, but views on Rumble are pitiful.
It wasn't this bad when I first started YouTube.
YouTube algorithm and platform does produce more views, eventho they can be bias sometimes.
I will be creating a new YouTube channel in February.
I want my followers to help me think of a name that is not political.
My first thought was "Sandfay Unscripted".
Let me know if y'all like that name.