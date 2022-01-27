Scientists watch new omicron subvariant of COVID-19

Officials Say Newly Detected Omicron Subvariant Is Not Cause For Panic
Rumble
Scientists are monitoring the new subvariant identified as BA.2 and case numbers remain very low.
Scientists are monitoring the new subvariant identified as BA.2 and case numbers remain very low.
Scientists are not investigating the subvariant - known as BA.2 - which is reportedly spreading rapidly in parts of the world.
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson says face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports..