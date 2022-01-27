Omicron or Oh my Con! Records to surge via disinformation - Mandate Schmandate! 'Vax me Mask me'!

The Satirical composition uses verse to express the inner struggles we've all faced in an inflamed and polarized climate, while using the Chorus to express the position of Big Pharma.

The background dialogue that runs throughout features samples from George Carlin's final tour, "You are all Diseased", as the voice of pure reason and appropriate angst, reminding us what to pay attention to.

The rest of the sample bits, which are drawn from "A Clockwork Orange" and "A Few Good Men" provide additional context to the complex subject-matter of forced vaccinations, public health and personal liberty.