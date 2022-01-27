Omicron or Oh my Con! Records to surge via disinformation - Mandate Schmandate! 'Vax me Mask me'!
Omicron or Oh my Con! Records to surge via disinformation - Mandate Schmandate! 'Vax me Mask me'!

The Satirical composition uses verse to express the inner struggles we&apos;ve all faced in an inflamed and polarized climate, while using the Chorus to express the position of Big Pharma.

The background dialogue that runs throughout features samples from George Carlin&apos;s final tour, &quot;You are all Diseased&quot;, as the voice of pure reason and appropriate angst, reminding us what to pay attention to.

The rest of the sample bits, which are drawn from &quot;A Clockwork Orange&quot; and &quot;A Few Good Men&quot; provide additional context to the complex subject-matter of forced vaccinations, public health and personal liberty.